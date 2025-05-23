Mother stabs baby to death just after delivery

A deeply disturbing video that has sparked massive outrage captures the heartbreaking moment a new mother was apprehended by community members for fatally stabbing her newborn baby shortly after delivery.

According to local reports, the woman stabbed the baby in the neck, leading to its death.

In the viral footage, concerned residents can be seen confronting the woman after she tried to dispose of the lifeless body.

Outraged and in disbelief, community members intervened and retrieved the remains of the infant and decided to carry it to the nearest police station to aid in investigations.

READ ALSO: “The suspect slashed the professor’s throat and took out his intestines”

While full details surrounding the circumstances of the incident are still emerging, the tragic scene has raised urgent questions about maternal mental health, postnatal care, and the need for accessible support systems for new mothers, especially in vulnerable communities.

This is not just a crime, it’s a cry for help that came too late,” one user commented.

Others have called for a thorough investigation and for the government to increase awareness and resources around postpartum mental health challenges.

READ ALSO: UEW lecturer murder: Suspect arrested after police investigations