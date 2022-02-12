type here...
Mother storms school to cause chaos after her 2-year-old received 24 lashes from her teacher

By Qwame Benedict
Student
A mother who is angry with the class teacher of her daughter stormed the school to cause chaos in an attempt to confront the teacher on why he had to give her 2-years-old daughter 24 lashes.

According to sources, the teacher gave the girl 24 lashes for her inability to recite the letters of the alphabet.

Images posted by her uncle on social media indicated that the child arrived home with bruises all over her back.

The mother stormed the classroom, only for the teacher to justify her behaviour.

She informed the mother that her daughter was not the only child she had beaten up.

    Source:Ghpage

