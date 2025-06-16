type here...
Mother storms school to lash son

By Armani Brooklyn
A viral video circulating on social media has ignited a national debate on parenting and discipline in schools after a Ghanaian mother stormed her son’s classroom to lash him over disrespect to his teachers.

According to reports, the mother took matters into her own hands after teachers complained they were unable to discipline the student due to the Ghana Education Service’s (GES) strict policy against corporal punishment in schools.

In the trending video, the visibly angry mother can be seen wielding a cane and mercilessly flogging her son as some of his classmates were made to help restrain him on a desk.

The incident, which took place during school hours, has divided public opinion online.

While some have applauded the mother’s intervention as a necessary step to curb growing indiscipline among students, others have condemned the act as excessive and humiliating, calling for a balance between discipline and child protection.

The GES has yet to issue an official response to the incident. However, the episode has once again raised concerns about the practical challenges facing educators under the ban on corporal punishment and the growing friction between traditional disciplinary methods and modern child rights standards.

