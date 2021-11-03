type here...
News

Mother of teenager stripped naked, paraded for allegedly stealing GHC100 cries out for justice

By Kweku Derrick
stripped alleged thieves police
The mother of one of the two teenagers who were stripped naked and paraded on the streets for allegedly stealing has cried out for help to get justice for her son.

The incident occurred Friday, October 29, 2021, at Akuapem Adawso in the Akuapem North Municipality of the Eastern region.

The victims, both 14 years of age, were alleged to have stolen an amount of Ghc100 as well as a mobile phone.

Augustina Danso could not hide her tears while recounting the inhumane treatment meted to her son.

Speaking in an interview with Starr News, she said even though the case has been reported to the Adawso police it has been transferred to the Akropong District Police Command but the suspects are still walking freely.

According to her, those who assaulted her son are rather bragging that “poor person cannot win a case against rich man”.

She wants justice to be served.

“Help me, I don’t have anyone to help. The child is my sister’s child. She is deaf and dumb. She can’t speak. We don’t have money to litigate to seek justice. I beg you, help. They paraded them nakedly on the streets. They said they have stolen just Ghc100 which was taken away from them,” Augustina Danso appealed while weeping.

