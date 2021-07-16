- Advertisement -

Mourners were left in awe when a spectacular incident happened at the funeral ground.

In a video that has gone viral, a tricycle popularly known as ‘Aboboyaa’ is seen going on a reverse spree.

What shocked many was the fact that there was no rider handling or controlling the tricycle but it reversed in circles without hitting any of the mourners who had attended the funeral.

Mourners who couldn’t believe their eyes on what was happening had to just bring out their phones to record what was happening.

Watch the video below;

This incident is said to have happened at Hohoe in the Volta Region and at the burial of one man who was an Aboboyaa rider.

Some netizens who have chanced upon the video have reacted to it with some saying the people of Volta never disappoint when it comes to things like this.