Movement for Change has 2 million registered members- Hopeson Ardoye reveals

Ghanaian politician, Hopeson Ardoye has disclosed that things are going very well as far as the Movement for Change political party is concerned.

Speaking with Afia Pokuaa on Okay FM, Hopeson Ardoye bragged that even though they came into existence not long ago, Movement for Change is doing extremely well.

The politician claims they have been able to get a lot of members, even more than some political parties that have been in existence for long.

According to him, “You know the www.alankyerematen.com that we put out there as part of our registration process, we have been able to register over 2 million people who are now members of the movement”.

Meanwhile, it has been spread by rumor mongers that there is a possibility of Alan Kyeremateng becoming the running mate of the vice president who doubles as the flagbearer of the NPP.