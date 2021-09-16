type here...
Movie Director, Frank Fiifi Gharbin left bed-ridden after falling sick; Video drops
Entertainment

Movie Director, Frank Fiifi Gharbin left bed-ridden after falling sick; Video drops

By Mr. Tabernacle
One of Kumawood’s best Movie Directors Frank Fiifi Gharbin has been sick for a while now.

Reports gathered indicate the director’s condition is a result of he being bewitched by voodoo.

A video sighted online of the current state of Mr Frank has brought tears to the eyes of movie lovers and fans.

In the video, the movie director looking helpless is seen being carried by some young men to a cab.

Appearing shocked about his current state, Gharbin shook his head as he made his way to the front seat of the taxi with the help of the two guys.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE;

Currently, he’s been admitted to Dr Kodua Spiritual and Herbal Center in Kumasi where he is receiving both herbal and spiritual treatment.

Source:GHPAGE

