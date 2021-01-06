Movie is evil, I nearly lost my eyesight whiles on set shooting a movie with other stars- Yvonne Nelson

- Advertisement -

‘Long legs’ Yvonne Nelson in an interview on Kingdom FM with Fiifi Pratt and Fabregas has shared a sad recount of how she nearly lost her eyesight while shooting a movie.

The award-winning actress/ movie producer said, on set shooting Abdul Salam’s “Material Girl” some years ago, got the shock of her life.

According to her, her eyes became red and her pupil was almost vanishing, and the pain that came with it was unbearable when the shooting began.

She played the lead role in that particular movie. One can imagine the hate that would rise against her considering that she wasn’t a star yet at that time.

Yvonne disclosed that when she got onto the set, she heard a lot of people ask where she came from to suddenly become the lead character in the movie when they were around.

Further in her recount, Yvonne Nelson revealed that she at a point got lost in her thought as she thought someone may have used ‘juju’ on her.

“The set had to break because my eyes were red that it was going bad each minute. I shot 70% of the scenes in sunglasses”

She, however, at a point on set had to lock herself up in her room, cry and pray to God to seek for His healing grace. Miraculously, her eyes got healed.

Watch the interview below;