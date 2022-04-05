- Advertisement -

A bemusing video of Ghanaian comedian DKB spotted in handcuffs and being dragged like a thief has raised eyebrows after surfacing online.

It is not clear why the comic was placed in handcuffs in what appears like an arrest scene, but this has left his fans in a dilemma as to the reason behind the footage.

Is it a movie or real? – this has been the question on the lips of his fans as the people shown in the video causing his arrest did not appear as personnel of the Police Service.

Watch the video below.

Apparently, the video making the rounds is from the set of a TV series still in the production stages.

Earlier on, DKB had shared the short clip with his over 640,000 followers on Instagram suggesting he had indeed been arrested.

But he made a U-turn to poke fun at his followers who he says was happy to see the ordeal unfold and shared widely. He cleared the air and reveal the truth behind the arrest.

This is not the first time Ghanaian celebrities have pulled off such a cheap stunt to promote their projects.

Of course, many did not take this clear-cut joke with any seriousness.