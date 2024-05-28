type here...
Entertainment

This movie premiere will k!ll someone- Old video of Lilwin goes viral

By Musah Abdul
Ghanaians call for the immediate arrest of Lilwin over the death of the 3-year-old boy involved in his accident

Kumawood actor cum movie producer and musician, Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin is still trending on social media for the wrong reasons.

In the heated argument on who caused the accident which occurred on Saturday, 25th May 2024, an old video of Lilwin has popped up online.

In the video, Lilwin was seen at an undisclosed location with the Nigerian stars he featured in his movie, “A Country Called Ghana”.

The inscription on the video makes it known that the video was taken when the actor went to welcome the Nigerian superstars ahead of the movie premiere.

In the video, Lilwin was heard talking about how he was going to pull a massive crowd at his movie premiere.

Sadly, the actor said that before the movie premiere came to an end, someone would die.

Source:Ghpage

