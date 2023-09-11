Moyo Lawal releases another 5 hot & seductive photos aftermath of her 3 episodes leak video

- Advertisement -

Just hours ago, two explicit videos featuring a prominent Nollywood actor were leaked online, creating a significant uproar across social media platforms.

These videos depict the actress passionately engaging in intimate acts with a robust, bearded man. Within the footage, Moyo Lawal is depicted reclining on a bed while the man is visibly positioned atop her, engaging in sexual activity.

These explicit clips continue to circulate on social media, drawing the attention of countless netizens and generating widespread discussion.

The online community’s response to this recent revelation has been nothing short of frenzied, with many expressing their excitement and astonishment.

The clip which extended to over a minute captured the actress moaning out of pleasure as the man did the in-and-out thrusting movement.

Popular now Man cries as he gets dumped by girlfriend he sponsored just 4 days after the anniversary

The clip has generated a buzz online with netizens going gaga over the recent development.

However, going by her activities on Instagram an hour or two after the clips were released, the actress seems unconcerned, as she continues to post items totally unrelated to the development.

Nollywood actress Moyo Lawal, known for her roles in various Nigerian films, has finally spoken out about the explicit video that recently surfaced online.

The actress has come forward to reveal that the video was shared on the internet without her consent by her ex-boyfriend, who had previously promised to marry her.

In an emotional statement, she announced her intentions to take legal action against her former partner for violating her privacy and trust.

Moyo Lawal’s decision to address the issue directly provides much-needed clarity and insight into the situation.

In a heartfelt and candid write-up, Moyo Lawal expressed her shock and disappointment over the breach of trust by her ex-boyfriend, who had made commitments to marry her.

She shared her feelings of betrayal and violation, emphasizing the importance of trust and respect in any relationship.

Her willingness to open up about such a personal matter reflects her transparency and resilience in the face of adversity.

Moyo Lawal took the opportunity to express her gratitude to her fans and well-wishers for their support during this challenging time

CHECK OUT THE PHOTOS BELOW