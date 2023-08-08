MP Arrested For Allegedly Defrauding Scrap Dealer Of Over GH¢90k

- Advertisement -

A former Wulensi MP, Thomas Donkor Ogajah, is facing charges of fraud after allegedly duping a scrap dealer. The MP is said to have defrauded the scrap dealer of over GH¢90,000 in two separate business deals Ogajah has also been accused of influence peddling with appointees at the Ministry of Railways Development

A former Wulensi MP, Thomas Donkor Ogajah, is in trouble with the law after he allegedly defrauded a scrap dealer. Ogajah has been charged with defrauding by false pretence with an amount of GH¢38,600 belonging to the scrap dealer, one Yussif Osman.

He has also been charged with fraudulent breach of trust involving an amount of GH¢57,000 belonging to the scrap dealer. According to the facts of the case, on September 17, 2021, the former MP met Osman at the Ministry of Interior in Accra.

Osman was trying to buy scrap metal from the Ministry of Railways and Ogajah asked the scrap dealer to provide some money in exchange for access to the scraps.

The scrap dealer gave the MP GH¢5,000 at their next meeting and was promised access to the scrap metal in large quantities. Ogajah said he needed the fund to help influence the Minister of Railways Development Joe Ghartey, and the current Minister for Railways Development John Peter Amewu in the scrap deal. Osman thus made multiple payments amounting to GH¢38,600.

A second complaint Osman had against Ogajah was that he withheld funds due him following a GH¢330,000 scrap deal with the Chinese company. The second issue being handled by the police had to do with fraudulent breach of trust, as the second charge preferred against the former legislator.

But when they sold the scraps, Ogajah is alleged to have held on to profits of GH¢170,000. Because of the financial difficulties, Osman reported the issue to the police on July 21, 2023, leading to the arrest of the MP on August 5, 2023.