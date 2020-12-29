type here...
GhPage Entertainment MP-elect for Hohoe, Hon Peter Amewu grinds big booty ladies at his...
Entertainment

MP-elect for Hohoe, Hon Peter Amewu grinds big booty ladies at his victory concert (VIDEO)

By Mr. Tabernacle
Peter Amewu grinds big booty ladies
Peter Amewu grinds big booty ladies
MP-elect for the Hohoe Constituency and Minister of Energy John Peter Amewu at his victory concert in Hohoe yesterday 28th December 2020 had the ‘fun of his life’.

Hon. Peter Amewu to make the concert more exciting called on the current and undisputed crowd puller in the Ghana Music Industry, Shatta Wale to be the guest performer.

You don’t need to be told that Shatta Wale on any day and at any event will keep it alive with his solid and thrilling performance.

He was in his element yesterday as he brought Joy to the people of Hohoe performing his hit songs after hit songs.

In the middle of Shatta’s performance, Peter Amewu joined him. Some big booty girls who were on stage turned their huge backs to the MP-elect and he did justice to it; grinding hard to his satisfaction.

Watch the video below;

Source:GHPAGE

