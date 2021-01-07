type here...
MP for Fomena, Hon Asiamah elected Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament

By Mr. Tabernacle
Interestingly, the 8th Parliament of the 4th Republic of Ghana has in the history of Ghana’s politics been the one born with many surprises.

Unlike, the 7th Parliament that was dissolved yesterday 6th January 2021, this new one promises to be a pure test of democracy as this is the first time a Speaker of Parliament comes from the opposition party.

He was nominated by the minority caucus in Parliament lead by the MP for Asawase, Hon. Muntaka Mubarak and seconded by Effutu MP Alexander Afenyo-Markin on Thursday 7th January 2021.

In nominating the Fomena Member of Parliament immediately after the inauguration of the Parliament, Asawase MP Alhaji Muntaka Mohammed Mubarak told the story of Mr Amoako Asiamah.

READ ALSO; NDC nominates Independent MP From Fomena Hon Asiamah as Second Deputy Speaker

