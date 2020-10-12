The MP for Nhyiaeso Constituency in Ashanti Region Hon. Kennedy Kwai Kankam has shared his horrific experience with some armed robbers who came to his house to kill him.

According to the lawmaker, 3rd November would be exactly a year since some masked men stormed his house in Kumasi where he was with his family.

The Member of Parliament explained that they were kept by the robbers for about 3 hours.

He narrated that the robbers told him they had come to his house to kill and he(MP) was their target but after seeing his kids they spared his life.

‘They told me my life has been spared because my children are too young to live without their father” the MP said.

Hon. Kankam added that even though they didn’t kill him, they requested for a ransom which he managed to get for them before they finally him and his family in peace.

He went on state that the event was so horrific that he wouldn’t even pray for such a thing to befall his biggest enemy.

His comment comes after Hon. Ekow Quansah Hayford was killed by some armed robbers last week which has raised concerns amongst Ghanaians about the safety of politicians and the citizens in general.