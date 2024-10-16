Mpraeso SHS – 8 male students reportedly gang raape female student

A 16-year-old general arts female student (name withheld) at Mpraeso Senior High School in the Eastern region is alleged to have been raped by eight boys.

Five out of the eight boys who are also students at the school have been arrested and are in custody at Nkwatia Divisional Police Command whilst the other three are at large.

Attempt to speak with the headmaster, James Affadu proved futile, yet he has confirmed the incident in an audio Onua News has intercepted.

The incident according to him, occurred on Sunday, October 6 but because he wasn’t around at the time the school delayed in reporting the case to the Police.

He, however, stressed the disciplinary committee of the school has dismissed the eight male students as well as reported the case to the Ghana Education Service (GES) for further investigation.

The mother of the form two female student in an interview on Yensempa show on Onua FM, Wednesday, October 16 revealed her daughter called her complaining of illness and that she had to come to the school urgently.

She went to the school on Monday, October 14 only for her daughter to narrate her ordeal.

She hastily reported the case to Mpraeso Police station which led to the apprehension of the five male students.

Madam Owusua indicated that her daughter’s condition is quite good after sending her to the hospital, but she wants GES to probe the incident and get justice for the daughter.