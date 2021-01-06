MPs demanding an increase in Ex-gratia are heartless and wicked- Kumchacha

- Advertisement -

Founder and Leader of Heaven’s Gate Ministries, Prophet Kumchacha has described Members of Parliament gunning for an increment in ex-gratia as greedy and heartless people.

According to reports, Members of Parliament have demanded for their Ghc400,000 ex-gratia to be increased to Ghc 600,000.

The ex-gratia is an agreed amount paid to the high profile public officials after every 4-year term for their service to the nation.

Many citizens have angrily reacted to the news lamenting that these politicians are bent on siphoning money from the nation’s already crippled economy.

Prophet Kumchacha is in agreement with the many Ghanaians with this opinion, as he called Members of Parliament demanding for the increase greedy and heartless people.

Speaking to Amansan Krakye on Kastle FM, the man of God mentioned that these self-gratifying politicians do not care if they run the nation’s economy into a ditch as long as their bellies are full.

“Formally the MPs were given about GHS400,000 as ex-gratia and now I heard they want GHS600,000 but I totally disagree with them. The reason why I disagree with the MPs is that in this country some public or civil servants diligently serve the government for about 30 to 35 years but go on retirement with some meagre amount.” he raged.

”For example, a police officer who has been at post in the hot scorching sun with other issues like fighting armed robbers and they goes home with a small severance package after 30 years of service. When you compare others like soldiers, teachers, doctors, and other public officials it’s the same scenario where they serve this country at the peril of their lives but go home as beggars.

“So why should someone who only fights to become an MP for only four years go home with such a huge amount of money like GHS400,000 as ex-gratia and even that one they’re calling for an increment. As for this one me Osofo Kumchacha, I will never agree with the MPs on this issue of increasing their ex-gratia meaning that they have shortchanged the rest of Ghanaians,” Prophet Kumchacha concluded.