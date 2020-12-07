type here...
GhPage News MP's driver caught driving a police car ahead of the start of...
News

MP’s driver caught driving a police car ahead of the start of the elections

By Qwame Benedict
MP caught driving a police car ahead of the start of the elections
MP Driver
- Advertisement -

The 2020 General election after a long wait has finally commenced in some polling stations across the country with the rest of the polling stations yet to start due to some reasons.

Well, a video has surfaced on social media that sees a man driving a police car this dawn and parading around town with it.

According to a source, the man was sighted by the Bono Regional NDC security team who knew that the man driving the car was not a policeman.

The source continued that the man was the driver of Sunyani West Member of Parliament, Hon. Ignatius Baffour Awuah.

He was driving a police vehicle with registration number GP 3329 which he was not authorised to drive.

Watch the video below:

Subscribe to watch new videos

As to what he was doing with the vehicle, he is yet to answer at the Sunyani Municipal police station

Source:Ghpage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Monday, December 7, 2020
Accra
few clouds
78.8 ° F
78.8 °
78.8 °
94 %
2.2mph
20 %
Mon
85 °
Tue
85 °
Wed
84 °
Thu
83 °
Fri
85 °

TRENDING

Pinamang cosmetic CEO share pictures to prove why she was crying to Afia Schwarzenegger

Entertainment Qwame Benedict -
The CEO of Pinamang cosmetic has dropped some photos as she reacts to Afia Schwarzenegger's recent exposé. Controversial and self-acclaimed queen of comedy Afia Schwarzenegger...
Read more

Audio conversation between Tracey Boakye and Mzbel talking about John Mahama leaks

Entertainment Qwame Benedict -
When we all thought the 'Papa No' saga involving former President John Dramani Mahama, Tracey Boakye and Mzbel are over, social media users get...
Read more

Mzbel reacts to the leaked conversation between herself and Tracey Boakye

Entertainment Qwame Benedict -
Ghanaian songstress Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah, known in showbiz as Mzbel, has reacted to the leaked audio conversation between herself and actress Tracey Boakye....
Read more

Owusu Bempah and Nigel Gaisie trade blows on live radio ahead of the 2020 elections (VIDEO)

Lifestyle Qwame Benedict -
The battle for supremacy between Nigel Gaisie of the True Word Prophetic Ministry and Rev Owusu Bempah of the Glorious Word and Prophetic Ministry...
Read more

Tracey Boakye reacts to her viral audio with Mzbel talking about John Mahama

Entertainment Lizbeth Brown -
Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye has reacted to her leaked conversation with hiplife artiste Mzbel, talking about the former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama. In...
Read more

Dillish Mathews reacts to Adebayor’s comments that she cheated on him with a sugar daddy

Entertainment Qwame Benedict -
Former Big Brother Africa participant and the ex-girlfriend of Togoleses superstar Adebayor, Dillish Mathew has reacted to allegations made by the footballer as the...
Read more

Salis breaks silence on Nana Addo’s $40k bribe video

News Qwame Benedict -
The investigative journalist Yakubu Salis who happens to be the man behind the famous Akuffo Addo bribe-taking video, has broken his silence over the...
Read more

All my girlfriends including Michy broke up with me because of Hajia4real – Shatta Wale

Entertainment Qwame Benedict -
The relationship between Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale and his baby mama Michy ended in tears some few years ago and all effort to get...
Read more
Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News