The 2020 General election after a long wait has finally commenced in some polling stations across the country with the rest of the polling stations yet to start due to some reasons.

Well, a video has surfaced on social media that sees a man driving a police car this dawn and parading around town with it.

According to a source, the man was sighted by the Bono Regional NDC security team who knew that the man driving the car was not a policeman.

The source continued that the man was the driver of Sunyani West Member of Parliament, Hon. Ignatius Baffour Awuah.

He was driving a police vehicle with registration number GP 3329 which he was not authorised to drive.

Watch the video below:

As to what he was doing with the vehicle, he is yet to answer at the Sunyani Municipal police station