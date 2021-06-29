- Advertisement -

Some members of Parliament have been captured in a video having a serious prayer session as they sit to prepare a bill to criminalize the activities of LGBTQ and LGBTQ+ in the country.

As the MPs readied to lay the bill Tuesday Morning, the Parliamentary Christian Fellowship met to have a prayer session before the bill was signed for onward introduction to parliament.

Watch the video below:

Meanwhile, the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has assured the public that he will speak up any legislation that criminalizes the activities of LGBTQI+.

Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam George and Seven other MPs have sponsored a bi-partisan Private Members Bill to proscribe and criminalise the advocacy and practice of homosexuality.