type here...
GhPageNewsMPs hold serious prayer session as they prepare a bill for LGBTQ
News

MPs hold serious prayer session as they prepare a bill for LGBTQ

By Qwame Benedict
MPs hold serious prayer session as they prepare a bill for LGBTQ
MPs prayer
- Advertisement -

Some members of Parliament have been captured in a video having a serious prayer session as they sit to prepare a bill to criminalize the activities of LGBTQ and LGBTQ+ in the country.

As the MPs readied to lay the bill Tuesday Morning, the Parliamentary Christian Fellowship met to have a prayer session before the bill was signed for onward introduction to parliament.

Watch the video below:

Meanwhile, the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has assured the public that he will speak up any legislation that criminalizes the activities of LGBTQI+.

Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam George and Seven other MPs have sponsored a bi-partisan Private Members Bill to proscribe and criminalise the advocacy and practice of homosexuality.

Source:Ghpage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Tuesday, June 29, 2021
Accra
few clouds
82.8 ° F
82.8 °
82.8 °
74 %
3.5mph
20 %
Tue
83 °
Wed
83 °
Thu
80 °
Fri
80 °
Sat
80 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News