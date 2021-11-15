“Mr Beautiful is the reason Delay didn’t build me a house” – TT cries

- Advertisement -

Veteran Ghanaian actor born Psalm Adjeteyfio aka has revamped his bloodshed beef with Mr. Beautiful.

It can be recalled that not long ago, the two movie actors clashed after Mr. Beautiful accused TT of chopping the money Prophet Kofi Badu gave him to build a house.

Although, TT came out to vehemently deny the hot accusations poured on his head by Mr. Beautiful but most Ghanaians refused to listen to him and additionally tagged him as a greedy old man.

READ ALSO: ‘I spent the money Prophet Badu Kobi gave me on useless things’ – Psalm Adjeteyfio

Well, in an interview with Happy FM just some few hours ago, TT who still has scores to settle with Mr Beautiful also went deep into how envious Mr. Beautiful bad-mouthed him to Delay.

According to TT, Delay had promised to solicit funds from her moneyed close friends to build either a two or three-bedroom house for him.

But the presenter extraordinaire later decided to trash the project after Mr. Beautiful went to lie behind his back that Badu Kobi had given him money do the same thing.

READ ALSO: Psalm Adjeteyfio deserves no mercy -Mr Beautiful

Pained TT who sounded very resentful throughout the interview also revealed how Delay had secured a contract for him with VodafoneGH but she angrily told the telecommunications giant to cancel the deal all because of the lies Mr Beautiful told her.

In the middle of the interview, TT didn’t hesitate to confess that Mr. Beautiful has been of great help to him some time ago so he was shocked to the core after he learned that he was the one who trashed talked him to Delay.

He ended the interview by emphasizing that ‘Posterity will judge Mr. Beauitful for disgracing him.”