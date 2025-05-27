type here...
Source:GHpage
News

Mr. BONEZ wins Male Entertainment Show Host of the Year at 2025 Foklex Media Awards

By Armani Brooklyn
Mr Bonez

Renowned Ghanaian radio and television host, Peter Osei-Kesse, widely known as Mr. Bonez, won the Television Male Entertainment Show Host of the Year at the 14th CityHills Foklex Media Awards held at the National Theatre in Accra, Ghana, on Saturday, 10 May 2025.

The prestigious media awards night hosted by Kyeamehemaa Patty and Roman Fada saw many notable media personalities and specially invited guests from different parts of the country in attendance.

Mr Bonez, who is the host of the ‘Music Plus’ show on Kessben TV, emerged the winner in a very tight category that had names like Giovani Caleb (TV3), Nii Noi (ATV), Nana Gyan Baffour (Atenpong TV), Albert Johnson – Odefour (Atinka TV), and Papa Kumasi (R TV).

The Kumasi based on-air personality with over 15 years experience in Ghana’s media industry, who also works as a music executive, won the same award category in 2024.

Known for his distinctive voice, vibrant personality, and great fashion sense, Mr BONEZ has successfully built a loyal following across the radio and television, using his unique ability to connect with diverse audiences and effortlessly blending entertainment and information to create an unforgettable viewing and listening experience.

Undoubtedly he has proven to be a force to reckon when it comes to his uncoventional approach to the entertainment and its related matters. His platform (Music Plus) has birthed many talents far and near in Ghana because he sees beyond artistry and remains a repository of creative thoughts and ideas for which many talents have drunk from his well of wisdom.


Yes! To him much is given, much is equally expected and indeed with Mr. BONEZ in the helm of entertainment affairs that score is settled.

Congratulations Mr. BONEZ on winning the Television Male Entertainment Host of the Year 2025.

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Olorato Mongale

Lady reportedly unalived by guy he went on a date with

Widow burying her husband

Widow buries husband inside the parlour of their new home

GhPageNews

TODAY

Tuesday, May 27, 2025
26.2 C
Accra

Also Read

Female community members digrace cheating wife

Anambra Market Women

TikToker Amaya caught cheating on her husband

Amaya and Steve

You will pay 2500 Cedis instantly if we catch you- DVLA boss threatens

Wife in viral tape shares her side of the story

Anambra Woman

French President Emmanuel Macron slapped by his wife

Macron getting slapped by his wife Brigitte.
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways