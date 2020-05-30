Video of Mr. Drew featuring Stonebwoy taken down by YouTube

The music video of Mr. Drew’s song dubbed ‘Eat’ on which he features Stonebwoy has been taken down by YouTube for copyright infringement issues.

The song which has been making airwaves since its release reportedly had almost 150,000 views on YouTube as at the time it was taken down.

Mr. Drew himself posted a picture on his Instagram showing that the video to the song had hit 100,000 views on YouTube.

Mr. Drew after his breakthrough hit song ‘Dwe’ which features another renowned Ghanaian act, Sarkodie and his label mate Krymi has gained some recognition among colleagues and fans alike.

Mr. Drew who broke out from the hit music reality show MTN Hitmaker released his latest vibey song ‘Eat’ which was also set for major success considering the numbers it was getting on streaming platforms like YouTube and the massive airplay it was enjoying.

However, the music video for the song has been taken down by Youtube for copyright infringement reasons.

The song is reportedly a sampled rendition of POWER star, Rotimi’s ”Love Riddim”, a popular single from Rotimi’s ”Walk With Me” album released in July 2019.

YouTube took the video down after Rotimi’s record label, EMPIRE made copyright infringement claims against Mr. Drew’s song.

Considering that not long ago there was an altercation between Mr. Drew, Krymi, and their former label mate Kurl Songz over who actually owned the hit song ”Dwe”, netizens believe this story seems to vindicate Kurl Songz.

We are yet to find out how Mr Drew and Stonebwoy would take this news with the story trending all over social media.

The issue of copyright in music is a very delicate topic today and artists do not take it lightly when parts of their work are sampled without due permission granted.