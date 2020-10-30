Afia Schwarzenegger has finally disclosed that her amorous relationship with Highly Spiritual Music signee Mr Drew has come to an abrupt end.

According to the controversial media personality, she had ended her relationship with the musician and both of them have decided to move on with their lives.

Afia Schwar didn’t detail why their relationship has ended but it seems Mr Drew offended her and later offered an apology.

Afia Schwarzenegger who isn’t obviously content with the apology has decided to put an end to her relationship with the “Let Me Know” hitmaker.

She disclosed this new development when she co-hosted a show with Ohemaa Woyeje on Angel FM.

“We are over, we are not in any relationship. People think they can do anything and then send you a message to say ‘I am sorry’ and think everything is ok.

It’s over between us, everybody is moving on with their lives. We are not friends, we are not talking. Mr Drew is a bad boy”, Afia Schwarzenegger stated.

Watch the video below;

Don't play Mr. Drew's song on my show pic.twitter.com/y2VJ1UJ0TN — GhPage TV (@GhpageTv) October 30, 2020

Few months ago, the self-acclaimed queen of comedy confirmed to be in a relationship with Mr Drew.

Afia Schwarzenegger and Mr Drew were mostly seen at events together in cozy positions.