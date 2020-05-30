Mr Drew reacts to trolls on social media after YouTube deleted his video

- Advertisement -

Mr Drew has come under serious bashing and trolling by netizens after his ‘Eat’ video which features Stonebwoy was pulled down by YouTube

READ ALSO: Revealed: Ghanaian artiste reported Mr Drew’s “Eat” featuring Stonebwoy to Rotimi

This is not the first time he has been accused of song theft. He faced similar trolls on social media after he released ‘Dw3’ song which featured Sarkodie and label mate Krymi.

Mr Drew after a long wait has responded to several bashing on social media. He took to his twitter page to react to the trolls, he wrote; “Herh y’all Dey troll I swear” .

READ ALSO: Video of Mr. Drew featuring Stonebwoy taken down by YouTube

See post below;

The issue of copyright in music is a very sensitive topic today and artists do not take it lightly when parts of their work are sampled without due authorisation allowed.

I’m sure his next song will also be another copied one. Lol