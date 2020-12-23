type here...
Mr. Eazi calls on Akuffo Addo to help him find his stolen laptop and phones

By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Mr. Eazi is bent on going every length to find his stolen laptop and phones upon his recent visit to Accra.

The Nigerian Superstar has called on the President of the Republic to help him recover his gadgets that got nipped in his short visit to Ghana.

Earlier, the afrobeat artist fell on his friends in the industry including Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale to help him out since they are known to be the “rulers” of the streets of Accra.

However, he has taken his search up a notch as he has brought to the attention of the President to how burglars stole his laptop and mobile phones.

It is suspected that the musician may have some very important documents on there hence his rigour search for them.

In a tweet to the President, he wrote, ”Your excellency Sir @NAkufoAddo how are you this morning? I just finished Praying & got the urge to Bring to your attention that my Laptop and phones has been burrowed by Shapiro’s. As the commander in Chief Please Tell boys for street make dem return am Sir! I trust you.”

Mr. Eazi with him girlfriend Temi Otedola have launched a YouTube channel showing their fans what a day in their lives is like.

Source:GHPAGE

