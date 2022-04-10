- Advertisement -

Musician Mr Eazi has finally proposed marriage to billionaire daughter Temi Otedola.

The two have been dating for years and Mr Eazi has finally made his intentions about their relationship known.

Video and photos from Mr Eazi’s lavish proposal to billionaire daughter, Temi Otedola

Per a video shared by Temi Otedola, Mr Eazi is seen on his knees as he proposed marriage to her.

The joy on the face of Temi Otedola was a clear expression of her acceptance.

The proposal was made at the bank of a lavish vacation destination where Mr Eazi conveyed his truest emotion to Temi Otedola.

Temi Otedola is the daughter of Nigerian billionaire businessman Femi Otedola who is the founder of Zenon Petroleum and Gas Ltd, and the owner of a number of other businesses across shipping, real estate and finance.

Femi Otedola has two sisters: Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola aka DJ Cuppy and Tolani Otedola. She has a brother called Fewa Otedola.