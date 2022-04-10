type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentVideo and photos from Mr Eazi's lavish proposal to billionaire daughter, Temi...
Entertainment

Video and photos from Mr Eazi’s lavish proposal to billionaire daughter, Temi Otedola

By Albert
Video and photos from Mr Eazi's lavish proposal to billionaire daughter, Temi Otedola
- Advertisement -

Musician Mr Eazi has finally proposed marriage to billionaire daughter Temi Otedola.

The two have been dating for years and Mr Eazi has finally made his intentions about their relationship known.

Video and photos from Mr Eazi’s lavish proposal to billionaire daughter, Temi Otedola

Per a video shared by Temi Otedola, Mr Eazi is seen on his knees as he proposed marriage to her.

The joy on the face of Temi Otedola was a clear expression of her acceptance.

Video and photos from Mr Eazi’s lavish proposal to billionaire daughter, Temi Otedola

The proposal was made at the bank of a lavish vacation destination where Mr Eazi conveyed his truest emotion to Temi Otedola.

Temi Otedola is the daughter of Nigerian billionaire businessman Femi Otedola who is the founder of Zenon Petroleum and Gas Ltd, and the owner of a number of other businesses across shipping, real estate and finance.

Femi Otedola has two sisters: Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola aka DJ Cuppy and Tolani Otedola. She has a brother called  Fewa Otedola.

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Sunday, April 10, 2022
    Accra
    few clouds
    84.6 ° F
    84.6 °
    84.6 °
    79 %
    2.6mph
    20 %
    Sun
    84 °
    Mon
    87 °
    Tue
    87 °
    Wed
    88 °
    Thu
    87 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News