“How I met billionaire daughter Temi Otedola” – Mr Eazi narrates

Over the weekend, Nigerian musician Mr Eazi proposed marriage to his girlfriend, Temi Otedola.

Temi Otedola is the daughter of Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola and she has been going out with “Leg Over’ for some years now.

Although Mr Eazi has been labelled as one opportunistic guy who probably got interested in Temi because of his father’s wealth, he has ruled out that public perception in his narration.

According to Mr Eazi, she met Temi Otedila for the first time at an event in London. He was invited by Temi’s sister DJ Cuppy.

While DJ Cuppy was DJing, he was left alone with Temi. That gave him the unavoidable opportunity to strike up a conversation with Temi which eventually resulted in their relationship.

“Temi and I met in London. It was an occasion that her sister had asked me to. “Her sister was playing at the event, someplace in Nightbridge, and she said, oh come out come out, follow me to this event,” he explained.

“So I followed her to the event, and then she started deejaying, and all of a sudden it was just me and Temi sitting there and just watching her.”

Meanwhile, DJ cuppy has given herself credit for being the first person to introduce Mr Eazi to Temi Otedola. On the back of that, she has cried out for her fair share of a man after they had got engaged.

Reacting to the role DJ Cuppy might have played for him to get Temi Otedola, Mr Eazi had said:

“She invited her sister as well as myself.” And by the time her sister arrived, she was already playing, so it was just me and her at the table. So, obviously, you have to mingle, so I said, “Hello, what’s up, Mr Eazi.”