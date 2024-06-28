type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsMr Ibu finally laid to rest
News

Mr Ibu finally laid to rest

By Qwame Benedict
Photos from Mr Ibu burial
Mr-Ibu

Veteran Nollywood actor John Okafor popularly known as Mr Ibu has been laid to rest in his hometown today.

The actor passed on to eternity in March after a long battle with sickness at the age of 62.

His burial was attended by some members of the Nollywood movie fraternity and some fans who came to pay their last respects to the late actor.

Sad! The Shocking cause of Mr Ibu's tragic death revealed

In a video sighted online, the pallbearers could be seen carrying and displaying his casket while some people wail as they follow them to the burial grounds.

Watch the video below:

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GhPage

TODAY

Friday, June 28, 2024
Accra
light rain
84.6 ° F
84.6 °
84.6 °
74 %
4.5mph
75 %
Fri
83 °
Sat
81 °
Sun
80 °
Mon
78 °
Tue
79 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways