Veteran Nollywood actor John Okafor popularly known as Mr Ibu has been laid to rest in his hometown today.

The actor passed on to eternity in March after a long battle with sickness at the age of 62.

His burial was attended by some members of the Nollywood movie fraternity and some fans who came to pay their last respects to the late actor.

In a video sighted online, the pallbearers could be seen carrying and displaying his casket while some people wail as they follow them to the burial grounds.

