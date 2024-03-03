Mr. Ibu’s adopted daughter accused of changing his TikTok to hers after his death

- Advertisement -

The adopted daughter of the late veteran Nigerian actor, Mr Ibu, Jasmine Okafor is facing criticism from netizens following allegations of changing the actor’s 1.1M followers TikTok account to her name.

Ghpage.com reported about the actor’s demise some hours ago following reports of suffering a cardiac arrest due to elevated blood pressure since his surgery.

In a recent Instagram post by the controversial Nigerian blogger, Tosin Silverdam, she accused Jasmine of personalizing the late actor’s TikTok account.

Tosin quizzed on the reason for the swift action while suspecting the adopted daughter of the actor of being aware of Mr Ibu’s death before the incident.

He further compared Jasmine Okafor’s personal Tiktok account which has over 1M followers, quizzing her reasons for claiming the actor’s only page and deleting all his videos.

It is worth noting that Mr Ibu’s adopted daughter opened the account for the actor some years ago and managed it on his behalf.