Mr Logic arrested & taken to court for reportedly defrauding someone Ghc 84K

Renowned Ghanaian entertainment pundit and artiste manager, Emmanuel Barnes, popularly known as Mr. Logic, has found himself in legal trouble.

He was recently arrested and taken to court for allegedly defrauding someone of GHC 84,000.

The incident has caught the attention of the media and the public, given Mr. Logic’s prominent position in the entertainment industry.

Details about the case suggest that Mr. Logic was accused of promising certain services or benefits in exchange for money, which he allegedly failed to deliver.

During the court proceedings, Mr. Logic was granted bail. This development has allowed him some reprieve as he prepares to face further legal scrutiny. The terms of his bail and the amount set have not been disclosed to the public.

The case has sparked a range of reactions from fans and followers of the entertainment industry.

Some have expressed their support for Mr. Logic, hoping for his exoneration, while others have called for a thorough investigation to ensure justice is served.

His legal team is expected to mount a strong defence to counter the allegations.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW