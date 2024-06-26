type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentMr Logic arrested & taken to court for reportedly defrauding someone Ghc...
Entertainment

Mr Logic arrested & taken to court for reportedly defrauding someone Ghc 84K

By Mr. Tabernacle

Renowned Ghanaian entertainment pundit and artiste manager, Emmanuel Barnes, popularly known as Mr. Logic, has found himself in legal trouble.

He was recently arrested and taken to court for allegedly defrauding someone of GHC 84,000.

The incident has caught the attention of the media and the public, given Mr. Logic’s prominent position in the entertainment industry.

Details about the case suggest that Mr. Logic was accused of promising certain services or benefits in exchange for money, which he allegedly failed to deliver.

During the court proceedings, Mr. Logic was granted bail. This development has allowed him some reprieve as he prepares to face further legal scrutiny. The terms of his bail and the amount set have not been disclosed to the public.

The case has sparked a range of reactions from fans and followers of the entertainment industry.

Some have expressed their support for Mr. Logic, hoping for his exoneration, while others have called for a thorough investigation to ensure justice is served.

His legal team is expected to mount a strong defence to counter the allegations.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW

Subscribe to watch new videos

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GhPage

TODAY

Wednesday, June 26, 2024
Accra
broken clouds
84.6 ° F
84.6 °
84.6 °
79 %
2.2mph
75 %
Wed
82 °
Thu
81 °
Fri
81 °
Sat
81 °
Sun
81 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways