Mr Logic slams GMA-USA

- Advertisement -

Ace Pundit Mr Logic on Monday slams GMA-USA by questioning their authenticity.

He quizzed Andy Dosty why GMA-USA followed the same pattern VGMA followed by crowning Diana Hamilton as the artiste of the year.

He said it is sad, as credible as he thought GMA-USA was they will follow the footsteps of VGMA.

He said he needs answers from the board and will make sure he gets answers.

GMA-USA team in a quick response said they are surprised Mr Logic is posing these questions.

The general public, board and academy voted and they said Diana won so if Mr Logic has any issue he should question the general public.

We are the only scheme whose voting pattern is shown online for all to see. We are the most credible when it comes to public voting.

We are the first to introduce online academy voting which was shown on Kofi TV and our Facebook page. So if anything at all we should rather receive applause from Mr Logic.

Last year Kuame Eugene won the artiste of the year with the VGMA but didn’t pick a single award from us, how about that one to? The CEO quizzed!