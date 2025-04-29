type here...
News

MTN hacked; 5,700 Ghanaian customers affected

By Armani Brooklyn
MTN Ghana has announced that about 5,700 of its customers may have been affected by a recent cybersecurity breach.

The company confirmed the incident in a media release issued on 28 April 2025, stating that although its platforms remain fully operational, a forensic investigation is underway to determine the full extent of the breach.

According to MTN, early indications show that the affected customers’ data may have been compromised.

The company said it would contact customers directly as part of its response efforts.

MTN which has 29.2 million mobile subscribers in Ghana assured the public that the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of its systems remain central to its operations.

The company noted that it is working closely with leading cybersecurity experts and has devoted significant resources to contain and manage the incident.

Customers have been advised to remain vigilant by updating mobile and banking applications, using strong passwords, enabling multifactor authentication, and avoiding the disclosure of sensitive information such as passwords, PINs, and OTPs through phone calls, text messages, or emails.

MTN added that customers concerned about potential fraud may place alerts on their credit reports with major credit bureaus as a precautionary measure.

The company emphasised that safeguarding customer information remains a top priority and pledged to continue providing updates as the investigation progresses.

MTN encouraged affected and concerned customers to contact its support team through the toll-free number 100 for further information.

Read the entire statement below;

GhPageNews

