MTN says no ID card no cash out from 2nd April, find out more

Telecommunication giant MTN has announced that effective 2nd April 2021, Mobilemoney customers will have to present valid ID cards at withdrawal centers before cash out can be made possible.

Per the directive, all Mobilemoney agents will have the option to select any ID type from customers and enter the ID number for transactions to be completed.

According to MTN, without the ID number of the ID card transaction cannot be processed thus inform customers that they will be required to present any of the these ID cards, Ghana Card, Driving License, Passport, Voter’s ID, and NHIS.

Eli Hini, the General manager of MTN throwing lights on the directive said it has become necessary for them to pass out this directive to ensure mobilemoney fraud is wiped out.

“The enforcement of this directive apart from being a regulatory requirement will also complement efforts being taken by MTN MoMo to curb MoMo fraud in the country.

“MobileMoney Limited remains committed in the fight against MoMo fraud and will continue to implement measures that will make the service safer.” He Noted.