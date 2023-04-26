The MTN Zone bundle which was suspended nearly a month ago will soon be restored, the Chief Executive Officer of the National Communications Authority (NCA) Joe Anokye has announced.

This was after telecom operator MTN submitted a revised data zone bundle that meets the regulatory requirement, Mr Anokye said.

MTN announced the suspension of the Zone Bundle on Wednesday, April 05, 2023.

Speaking at a press briefing in Accra on Wednesday April 26, Mr Anokye said “…MTN has since submitted a revised data zone bundle which has been approved by the authority.

“It is our expectation that the product will soon be available.”

Following the suspension of the bundle package, MTN in a statement had said “the suspension of the innovative Data Zone bundle is due to a review of the bundle offer in line with the Significant Market Power (SMP) directives applied to MTN Ghana in June 2020, not to be the lowest priced on any offer in the industry.

“We are currently engaging and collaborating with the Regulator, as we seek alignment on a revised DataZone bundle to be reinstated as soon as possible. We will notify you in due course of further developments.”

“Data Zone bundle is an innovation by MTN Ghana that gives customers a 1-day validity bundle at discounted rates at the point of purchase. Subscription is through the Short Code 135. MTN Ghana would like to reassure its customers that it would continue to roll out innovative and affordable products and services for the benefit of its cherished customers,” the statement said.