Muammar Gaddafi: The real truth behind the Libyan revolutionist’s death

- Advertisement -

Mu’ammar Al-Qadhdh?f? died on October 20, 2011, and this is the untold truth about his death.

What was the Trigger?

In 2009, Colonel Gaddafi, then-President of the African Union, proposed to African countries that they transition to a new currency, the gold dinar, which would be independent of the US dollar.

The goal of this new currency was to transfer oil income away from American banks and into state-controlled coffers.

To put it another way, the dollar will no longer be used for oil transactions. Nigeria, Tunisia, Egypt, and Angola were all willing to swap their currencies.

In 2011, civil unrest and protests erupted in response to his resignation, a coincidence? Let’s see what happens. In the spirit of freedom, the NATO-led coalition launched a military intervention in Libya in March 2011.

Libya under Gaddafi’s Regime

Remember that under Gaddafi’s regime, Libyans had access to free water, practically free petroleum, a free health system, and free education.

The leader, who has been in power for 41 years, has managed to win the support of all of the major tribes and achieve societal harmony.

Libya was a peaceful country where there was no danger of being kidnapped or assassinated by an armed force.

The Libyan state has been able to hoard hundreds of tonnes of gold and the equivalent quantity of silver thanks to superb oil revenue management.

With all of these resources, Libya was poised to become Africa’s most powerful country, displacing France, for example.

Gaddafi, Libya and US Invasion

By employing gold, Gaddafi hoped to escape American involvement in his oil transactions.

However, information was uncovered after his death through Hillary Clinton’s electronic mailbox. NATO’s willingness to remove Gaddafi’s regime was revealed in one of the 3000 emails. NATO’s primary goal was to devalue the African gold currency.

Because of their numbers and weaponry, the Libyan army and several pro-government militias had already crushed the insurrection by the beginning of March. The goal of a unified monetary system based on gold, however, vanished with Western intervention.

The NATO overthrow was intended to block Gaddafi’s attempt to develop a gold-backed African currency to compete with the Western central banking monopoly, not to safeguard the people.

According to the emails, the French-led NATO military intervention in Libya was motivated by a desire to capture a larger part of Libyan oil output and to derail Gaddafi’s long-term strategy to supplant France as the main force in Francophone Africa.

The April 2011 email, with the subject line “France’s client and Qaddafi’s gold,” sent to Secretary of State Hillary Clinton by unofficial adviser and longtime Clinton ally Sidney Blumenthal, indicates predatory Western objectives.

According to the email, intelligence sources show that the French war on Libya was a premeditated manoeuvre to consolidate greater power, using NATO as an instrument for imperialist conquest, rather than a humanitarian operation, as the public was led to think.

How Gaddafi was Killed?

More than 10,000 NATO air strikes were launched on Libya in 2011, resulting in over 500,000 civilian casualties. When asked about civilian casualties and the deaths of Gaddafi’s children, Nato claimed that such things happened in battles all the time.

No organization or country had the authority to invade another country, regardless of what transpired in Libya. It is in violation of the United Nations Treaty and the idea of sovereignty and might be used as a pretext for a new global war.