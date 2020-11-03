type here...
I’ll make a much better President in my second coming – John Mahama

By Mr. Tabernacle
Updated:
The flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress, John Dramani Mahama, has promised to be a better president if he is re-elected in the forthcoming December elections.

According to Mahama, having the chance to be president and staying away in the last few years has given him the chance re-strategize and fix some of the mistakes he did while in office.

“Ghanaians should choose John Mahama because he’s a person you can trust. What you see is what you get.

I have the track record and I believe that having been president before, I’ll make a better president in my second term,” Mahama said.

Adding on Mahama disclosed that; “One major regret I have is not speaking directly to the people during my time in office and so that vacuum was filled with a lot of propaganda.

So this time when I come I will go round and directly speak to the people on what we are doing and some of our policies.”

The former President also stated that he is cautiously confident that the NDC can win December elections and committed to a peaceful, violent-free election.

He made these comments in an interview on Starr FM Tuesday 3rd November 2020.

Meanwhile, Mahama has reacted to Sarkodie and Samini’s endorsement for Akufo-Addo.

John Mahama says he is not bothered about the celebrity’s endorsements because he believes they have their reasons for supporting the NPP’s flagbearer[Nana Addo], which he does not have a problem with.

READ ALSO: I don’t need celebrities for my campaign-John Mahama reacts to celebs endorsing Nana Addo

Source:GHPAGE

