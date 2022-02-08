type here...
“Too much class and elegance” – Reactions as Kennedy Agyapong’s young wife drips in designer clothes & shoes

By Armani Brooklyn
Mrs. Amanda Agyapong, the wife of renowned business entrepreneur and successful man, Kennedy Agyapong, also known as Kenpong, has wowed her followers and netizens with a stunning fashion statement.

Over the weekend, the mother of three celebrated her birthday, and her images flooded social media feeds as fans expressed their emotional and wishful thoughts to the 32-year-old beauty.

As usual, elegant Mandy has shared some gorgeous images of herself in a very regal costume on her social media pages.

The fashionista was dressed in black latex fitting leggings and a black sweat top with a white lettering.

With a black palm heel and a luxury bag, she achieved a stylish style. With this outfit, she gave off a Hollywood vibe.

Check out the photos below to know more…

    Source:GhPage

