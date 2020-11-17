Mugabe Maase reacts to Owusu Bempah’s threat (VIDEO)

type here...
News

By Qwame Benedict
Mugabe Maase-Owusu Bempah
Radio presenter Mugabe Maase has responded to threats from Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah that he would spiritually and verbally attack former President and the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress.

According to the pastor who has been tagged as an NPP pastor, Mugabe Maase, together with Kelvin Taylor and one Kweku Skirt, who are NDC people, have been insulting him when they get the least chance to speak.

He went on to say that, since they have been insulting him freely and Mahama is supposed to know better has asked them to stop, he would also be insulting Mahama directly.

But Pro-NDC radio presenter Mugabe Maase has reacted to the comments made by the founder of Glorious Word and Power Ministry, stating that he is just trying to divert attention.

In a video sighted from Mugabe Maase, he stated that people are talking about the death of former President Jerry John Rawlings, but he(Owusu Bempah) thought it wise to come out and attack Mahama and others.

Mugabe reffered to Owusu Bempah as ‘Baaga Biga’ which means son of a bit*ch.

Watch the video below;

Mugabe also made a shocking revelation that Owusu Bempah tried to kill him and even told him he would disappear from the face of the earth after the 2016 elections, but he is here and kicking.

He further described Owusu Bempah as a fake man of God who doesn’t even deserve two minutes of his time.

Source:Ghpage

