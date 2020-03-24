Mugeez and MzVee in a relationship – Here is all you need to know

Rashid Mugeez better known in showbiz as Mugeez has admitted her feeling towards songstress MzVee formerly a signee of Lynx Entertainment.

In the latest post sighted, the two were seen romantically having a good time together in an airplane with MzVee spotted seated on the laps of Mugeez, this has Netizens rolling their eyes.

READ ALSO: Angel Obinim calls on his wife to help him fight Hon. Kennedy Agyapong

Call to mind, the former Lynx Entertainment signee recently disclosed that she was working on another banger with Mugeez of R2bee’s fame as she dropped a photo of both of them while working.

While there is news that both of them have any sort of intimate relationship, the photo is generating that conversation.

Well, while most say it’s a hint for an upcoming music video, others think there may be something more than friendship.

But Mugeez has totally confused social media users with his latest heartbreak post, even though it is not clear whether they are dating or not.

READ ALSO: I will never be an ambassador for Covid-19 for free – Shatta Wale

He posted a photo of Mzvee on his Instagram page saying he doesn’t want to break her heart. He wrote; “But I Don’t Want To Break Ur Heart n they r already breakin tins…???.. I beg break ma own b4 I go break am ? make we de break de go.”

What’s not clear for now is that his words are part of their new song’s lyrics, or whether he simply professes his love for the songstress.

Could this be a stunt to hype their upcoming banger? Stay with us for the latest gists!