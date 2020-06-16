- Advertisement -

Singer and member of the famous Ghanaian music group, R2Bess has shocked fans with given his piece concerning the Grammys and African Music.

Rashid Mugeez, the poetic monster, and vocal beast took to his Instagram page to free his mind about the Grammys and African music.

According to Mugeez, there is no way the Grammys can judge music from the motherland, Africa, asserting it was the last time he was going to make such a declaration.

He pronounced, ” For da last time Grammy no fit judge African Music!” with all the vigor and courage in him.”

See his post below;