Ghanaian business tycoon and CEO of Engineers and Planners, Ibrahim Mahama, has reportedly expanded his fleet with a new private jet.
The acquisition was announced by Appiah Stadium, a longtime supporter of Ibrahim’s brother, former President John Mahama.
Known for his luxurious lifestyle, Ibrahim is widely regarded as one of Ghana’s wealthiest figures and was the first to own a private jet in the country.
His first private jet which is the Bombardier 604 named “Dzata,” is simply a model in line with his high-end taste and professional status.
Ibrahim Mahama’s first private jet gained international attention in 2014 when The New York Times reported that the U.S. flagged the jet over a trip to Iran.
