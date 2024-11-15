GhPageNewsMulti-millionaire Ibrahim Mahama purchases his 3rd private jet
News

Multi-millionaire Ibrahim Mahama purchases his 3rd private jet

By Armani Brooklyn
Ghanaian business tycoon and CEO of Engineers and Planners, Ibrahim Mahama, has reportedly expanded his fleet with a new private jet.

The acquisition was announced by Appiah Stadium, a longtime supporter of Ibrahim’s brother, former President John Mahama.

Known for his luxurious lifestyle, Ibrahim is widely regarded as one of Ghana’s wealthiest figures and was the first to own a private jet in the country.

Ibrahim Mahama flaunts his 2023 G-Wagon and customized private jet (Video) - GhPage

His first private jet which is the Bombardier 604 named “Dzata,” is simply a model in line with his high-end taste and professional status.

Ibrahim Mahama’s first private jet gained international attention in 2014 when The New York Times reported that the U.S. flagged the jet over a trip to Iran.

Watch the video below to know more…

