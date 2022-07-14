- Advertisement -

Indeed Ghana is hard. The economy is hard. In fact, everything is not working as it is supposed to. Teachers are on strike, with demonstrations here and there. The once better Ghana we know is no more.

Nurses are not spared amid the severe economic hardship of the nation. Since 2019, some graduate nurses are still at home unposted making life very difficult for them. Some of these nurses survive doing many things they never wished for.

Linda, a 2019 second batch unposted nurse has cried bitterly while on Onua TV over the hardships she and her colleague nurses are going through as a result of not being posted to the stations to work for 4 years.

An emotional Lydia who was one of the three nurses who appeared on TV disclosed her means of survival for the past years after the host, Captain Smart inquired to know more about how she managed to feed.

Lydia shockingly disclosed that she has resorted to prostitution, She explained to the host that she sleeps with multiple men to survive because life is hard at home and this is the ‘easy’ way to get some money.

Watch the video below; The Nurse said more about the rejections she has faced when she tried to push forward to the Ministry to enquire why they have not been posted till date…