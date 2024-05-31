type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsMum gives a deep & intimate kiss to son in the presence...
News

Mum gives a deep & intimate kiss to son in the presence of the father – PHOTO

By Mr. Tabernacle

A controversial photo of a mother passionately kissing her grown-up son during his birthday celebration has sparked mixed reactions online.

In the viral photo, the mother kisses her son while the father appears unconcerned.

Some people are shocked and outraged by the intimate gesture, while others see it as a display of a mother’s affection.

The husband’s apparent lack of concern in the photo has only added to the controversy.

CHECK OUT THE PHOTO BELOW

The photo has garnered massive online debate. Below are a couple of remarks from netizens who have seen the trending photo;

Yemith Olori Abbey said; “Useless mother.”

Odeyale Oluseyi Kayode said; “Madness and taboo.”

Eneojo Obaka said; “That’s the love of a mother.”

Baliqees Ajao said; “Madness of highest order.”

Henney Enitolorunfe said; “This totally indiscipline rubbish.”

Ibrahim Olanrewaju said; “The kind slap I go give am rubbish.”

Hameed Rasheed said; “This is madness, nothing else for you madam than madness.”

Solomon Seun Mercy remarked; “Since Dad is there watching, let me face my business.”

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GHPAGE

TODAY

Friday, May 31, 2024
Accra
light rain
81.3 ° F
81.3 °
81.3 °
83 %
3.2mph
88 %
Sat
85 °
Sun
84 °
Mon
85 °
Tue
86 °
Wed
80 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways