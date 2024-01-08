Brand new house, car, 10M cash – Check out the full list of over the 70 gifts Mummy Zee has received after going viral

- Advertisement -

A Nigerian woman in her early 30s simply known as Mummy Zee found herself at the centre of a viral storm after revealing that she wakes up at 4:30 am every day to cook for her husband.



The controversy surrounding her lifestyle choices triggered a backlash from a group of bitter feminists, but instead of diminishing her, it catapulted her into unimaginable fame, leading to an outpouring of support from individuals who still uphold traditional marriage values.

Over the past two days, Mummy Zee has become a trending globally, capturing the attention of social media users and benevolent individuals who admire her commitment to traditional marital roles.



The bitter attacks from certain feminists served as a catalyst, transforming her into a symbol of resilience and garnering support from people who appreciate and uphold traditional values.

Remarkably, Mummy Zee has received over 70 gifts from generous social media users who have rallied behind her.

Among the numerous tokens of appreciation are some heavy and expensive gifts that reflect the extent of the support she has gained.

The list of gifts Mummy Zee has received includes a house and a Lexus car, showcasing the overwhelming generosity of those who resonate with her commitment to traditional marriage values.



These offerings go beyond mere tokens, highlighting the impact that her story has had on people from various walks of life.

@SchooliPlyHQ offered to help her get admission anywhere in the world.

@TravoolyHQ and Tunde Omotoye offered to process a visit visa to Canada for Mummy Zee and her husband for free.

Cross, @Elkrosmediahub, offered a 65-inch Samsung smart TV for his boss and a DSTV decoder with a year compact plus subscription.

Don Castro, @LarryRichei17, promised Mummy Zee a nice TV stand with pictures.

Winston Adaete, @Adaete1, promised Mummy Zee’s husband a ProBook 11×360 for his data analytics learning.

Nwanbunwanne Odiari, @jaecougar, offered Mummy Zee’s husband a handcrafted beaded cap.

Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), @nnpclimited, gifted Mummy Zee a N200k PMS voucher redeemable in any of their over 900 retail stations nationwide.

Filhouse Cinemas, @FilmhouseCinema, offered Mummy Zee and her husband a private viewing at the cube in February 2024.

The Spirit Group, @_TheSpiritGroup gifted Mummy Zee N1 million. 10. Shadowlite, @SHADOWLITELXRY, offered Mummy Zee a painting of herself and her husband to beautify their wall.

@Kemi_Blues offered brand-new Nigerian jerseys to Mummy Zee and her husband.

Toby, @tobywood, gifted Mummy Zee a finished wardrobe.

Ray Cypher, @raycypherSf, offered to get Mummy Zee an iPhone 14pro.

First Doctor @FirstDoctor, offered a year’s supply of child diapers to Mummy Zee’s unborn child. 15. Floor Nigeria, @floornigeria, offered to floor Mummy Zee’s bedroom with wooden floor.

Travel Doctor and his abroad group, @UniCollegeLink_, offered Mummy Zee visa sponsorship, application fee waiver, tuition scholarship and admission to study in Canada.

@OJU_EKO1 offered Mummy Zee a window blind for her house.

Anita Vams, @a_vanita, offered Mummy Zee and her husband perfumes, home diffuser and room spray.

Lawyer Inibehe Effiong, @InibeheEffiong, offered Mummy Zee and her family pro bono retainership from January to December 2024.

@_DeejustDee offered to teach Mummy Zee’s coming kid cybersecurity for free

Nkeiruka Ibeawuchi, @Nkeiruka_Ibe, offered to do an artwork for Mummy Zee and her husband for free.

@Izunwa_CITO offered her a six-by-six mattress.

@RaeyesApparel offered to sew any outfit of Mummy Zee’s choosing for free.

@madamayo_ offered two rugs to Mummy Zee for free.

Dr Chinonso Egbema, @aproko_doctor, offered to pay for Mummy Zee’s family’s health insurance for one year and an insecticide supply for the coming baby

Johnvents Foods, @johnvents_foods, offered a free supply of their chocolate drink for six months.

Benkingsley Nwashara, @Benking443, offered free delivery of the car Mummy Zee was promised.

Career Matters NG, @careermattersng, offered to help Mummy Zee and her husband find suitable jobs.

Infinix Nigeria, @InfinixNigeria, offered Mummy Zee and her husband its latest phone, the Infinix Hot 40.

@Iamchibyk offered a free window blind for the couple.

@Wizarab10 delivered a Smart TV and DSTV subscription for a year to Mummy Zee.

@Iyke offered N200k for shopping for the coming baby and offered to place Mummy Zee’s family on health insurance.

@FixamAfrica gifted her new non-stick pots and two stove gas cookers.

@tezzybaby_ offered the couple a free couple photo session. 35. @myaimtoget gifted the couple a one-year data supply (1 terabyte).

@jeffreycruzly bought Mummy Zee an iPhone 13. 37. @May48clothing gifted the couple matching hoodies.

Celebrity tailor, @mrklassiq_ offered Mummy Zee’s husband agbada wear.

@femi_golden gifted her husband a Dell laptop.

@SDX_Trades offered to teach Mummy Zee how to trade crypto and fund his trading account.

@shugaglow_ offered Mummy Zee two gowns for pregnant women.

@ArkitectAkanmu offered her a smart screen TV and a moderate entertainment unit.

Kiakia Delivery App, @KiakiaHQ, offered free delivery service within Lagos to Mummy Zee. 44. Tech Esq., @NOTIMEisNOTIME, offered Mummy Zee and her hubby free legal

representation throughout 2024.

@Kemsan_acres offered Mummy Zee and her husband land in one of their estates in Ibadan.

@miss_she_du offered Mummy Zee 10 packs of small chops for her coming baby’s naming ceremony.

@ezekiel_aleke offered to teach Mummy Zee’s husband data analysis for free.

@spyarewareturn offered Mummy Zee and her family free shopping at Ado Bayero Mall.

@Sakaslist offered her a bottle of groundnut oil and 25kg of rice

@bedsheetgirll offered Mummy Zee a new bedsheet.

@platnova offered to cover her family’s electricity bill for a year.

@WesabiHQ offered to repaint her room for free.

@DentistNearMeNG offered Mummy Zee and her husband free dental scaling and polishing tabs.

@gsubzonline offered Mummy Zee N100k payment for her electricity bill and 120GB of data.

@real_emjay23 offered Mummy Zee’s husband an iPhone 13 and an HP laptop.

@_Gabenemor offered to create a new business website for free should the couple consider starting a business and need one.

@Crypto4bailout offered the couple a new generator.

@reallest_gee offered her an iPhone product.

@wanjohn1 offered her six months of free maintenance for their promised car.

@SabisubNG offered Mummy Zee’s mother-in-law a five-figure worth of airtime.

@mami_dee offered free make-up services for Mummy Zee for her forthcoming naming ceremony.

@NITDANigeria offered Mumy Zee two laptops and a year of internet subscription.

@senibobo offered four new tyres for their coming car.

@hav3rs offered to pay for Mummy Zee’s X blue tick subscription.

Oyo State Health Insurance Agency (OYSHIA)@oyshia_oy, offered Mummy Zee a Family Plan package under the state’s health insurance scheme.

@Oludeewon offered to process her admission and scholarship to anywhere in the world.

@ThePsalms_NG offered Mummy corporate shoes for her husband.

@BestDataNG1 offered Mummy Zee and her husband N100k airtime and 100GB of data.

@_BobMfonmma offered the couple a washing machine.

Kuda Bank, @joinkuda, gifted her N2 million



71. @BadonB offered her husband a 2012 Lexus car and lots more.