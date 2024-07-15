“Mumu, shut up, nonsense girl” – Angry Shatta Wale mercilessly insults Akufo Addo’s daughter (Screenshot)

Fearless Shatta Wale has publicly criticized Gyankroma Akufo-Addo, Director of the Creative Arts Agency, over her announcement regarding the creation of a “creative card” aimed at facilitating easier access to visas for artists.

In an interview on Accra-based Asaase Radio, Gyankroma Akufo-Addo disclosed that the Creative Arts Agency is developing a creative card to streamline the visa application process for artists.

This initiative is intended to help Ghanaian artists perform abroad, particularly in European countries.

Shatta Wale, however, has dismissed the initiative as a late and ineffective move by the government.

In a Facebook post, he expressed his frustration by criticizing the timing and intent behind the policy.

In a fiery post, Shatta Wale stated:

“Nonsense talk nkoaaa every day. Because your father be president, mcheeeww… create am for yourself cuz this one too you will make budget from taxpayers’ money and take buy houses and cars all in the name of helping the creative arts.

8 years now u no fit do that and u want to use 5 months to do what… see mumu… Fake promises and policies. My friend shut for there!!! Where you deh when I started talking about this… Nonsense g3333!!!!”

Shatta Wale’s outburst stems from his long-standing advocacy for better support and infrastructure for Ghanaian artists.

He believes that the government has been unresponsive to these needs and is sceptical about the sudden push for the creative card as the administration nears the end of its