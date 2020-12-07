type here...
NDC’s Muntaka allows his 7-year old daughter to vote on his behalf in Asawasi

By Mr. Tabernacle
Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak
Hon. Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak, the incumbent MP for the Asawasi constituency, has done something that goes against the laws of the land whiles voting today.

He made his seven-year-old daughter( not an eligible voter) vote on his behalf in the ongoing election exercise at the ‘Prince of Peace polling station’ at the Asawasi constituency, Ghpage gathers.

It’s said that Alhaji Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka arrived at the polling station at Aboabo with his wife, son and daughter. In a video, the MP was sighted using the daughter’s thumb to vote.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW;

Hon. Muntaka Mubarak in a convo on Kumasi-based Pure FM’s said that the little girl which he describes as his princess is dear to him and it was just an act of love to hold his daughter’s hand and lead her to the booth so she can vote on his behalf instead.

This Throwback Photo Of Stonebwoy’s Wife To Be, Dr Louisa, is Just too Cute

Source:GHPAGE

