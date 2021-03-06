Seniorman Muntaka warns smallboy Sammy Gyamfi not to bring his arrogance around him

- Advertisement -

Senior member of parliament Hon Alhaji Muntaka has sounded a strong caution to the communication director of the National Democratic Congress, Sammy Gyamfi.

The member of parliament for the Asawasi constituency warned his fellow party member not to bring his arrogant and disrespectful behavior around the elderly especially him.

Alhaji Muntaka was reacting to the allegation made by Sammy Gyamfi posting on Facebook that the leadership of the National Democratic Congress has betrayed the party.

The communication director of the NDC party categorically mentioned names like Haruna Idrissu and Mubarak Muntaka who have betrayed the party.

The allegation by the young politician was very offensive to Hon Mutataka who in his reaction admonished the young comrade of the party not to cross certain lines.

Hon Muntaka speaking on Kumasi based Zuria FM said Sammy Gyamfi should never think he loves the party more than anyone questioning Sammy Gyamfi on his contribution since he joined the party.

“Don’t try to extend your crass arrogance and disrespect to my territory. When did you join the party and what is your contribution to be spewing nonsense against hardworking people who have kept this party from 1992 till date” Muntaka stressed.