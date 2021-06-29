Heartbreaking moment murdered #FixTheCountry campaigner was being conveyed for burial

- Advertisement -

On Saturday, June 26, 2021, at 1:30 am, Fix the country activist, Ibrahim Muhammed aka Macho Kaaka was beaten by a mob of unknown people who believe his activities bring disrepute to the NPP party and leadership.

The attack occurred at Sabonline, a Zongo community in the Ejura township in the Ashanti Region of Ghana. His shouts for help drew the attention of some residents who found him unconscious and rushed him to the hospital.

SEE ALSO: #FixTheCountry activist beaten to death by mob

Kaaka died a few days later on June 28, 2021. Ibrahim Muhammed was murdered at the age of 40 years. He left behind a wife and 5 children.

GhPage has obtained a video of when Kaaka was being carried to the cemetery for burial. Thousands were gathered as they mourn and weep over his dead body.

Watch the video below

SEE ALSO: Death of social media activist sparks massive protest [Photos]

Meanwhile, chaos erupted at the Ejura township over the gruesome murder of Kaaka. Two people have been shot dead by the military whiles 4 are critically injured.