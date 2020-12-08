type here...
Murdered Mfantseman MP’s wife retains the seat for her late husband

By Mr. Tabernacle
Mrs. Ophelia Mensah Hayford and late husband
Mrs. Ophelia Mensah Hayford and late husband
Mrs. Ophelia Mensah Hayford who is the wife of slain former MP Mr. Ekow Kwansah has won in the 2020 polls to retain the seat.

Mrs. Mensah Hayford made history by winning a second term for Mfantseman Constituency with 36,021 against her competitor Mr. James Odziifo Essoun who had 32,438 votes.

Her late husband Mr. Ekow Kwansah who was the Parliamentary Candidate for the constituency was gunned down some few weeks to the elections after some armed robbers attacked him.

Mrs. Hayford was asked by the New Patriotic Party to step-in and continue the work of her husband.

People spoke against the directives by the NPP party executives but we are sure her win would send the naysayer to rest.

Source:GHPAGE

