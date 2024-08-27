type here...
Entertainment

When I started music, you were in class 2 – Shatta Wale mocks Stonebwoy

By Mr. Tabernacle

Shatta Wale recently mocked fellow Ghanaian dancehall artist Stonebwoy, referencing their different career timelines.

Shatta Wale in a recent social media post wrote, “When I started music, you were in class 2,” was made after Stonebwoy reacted to a Grammy’s article.

Earlier Stonebwoy expressed his thoughts on the Grammy article, which discussed African music’s influence and growth on the global stage.

His comments seemed to trigger Shatta Wale, who took to social media to remind Stonebwoy of his longer experience in the music industry.

Shatta Wale’s remark puts a pin the ongoing rivalry between the two artists, which has been a significant part of Ghana’s music scene.

The rivalry often leads to public exchanges, with each artist asserting their influence and contributions to the industry.

Shatta Wale’s comment suggests a belief that his earlier start in the music industry gives him a more established position and thus Stonebwoy must accord him that respect he needs because he started when he was just a kid finding his talents.

